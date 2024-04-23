Mary Cosby allegedly called Lisa Barlow’s 12-year-old son the r-word amid production for season 5 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The alleged heated blowup happened earlier this month, sources close to the situation told Page Six on Monday, April 22. The “entire cast” including returning stars Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks and Angie Katsanevas were “beyond grossed out” by Mary’s alleged use of the word, the insider claimed.

A separate source told the publication that Lisa, 49 — who shares Henry “Baby Gorgeous” and Jack, 19 — with her husband, Jack Barlow, was “very upset” with Mary for the comment made toward her son.

The dispute is reportedly behind them as a third source told the outlet that the two women were on a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with the rest of the cast.

“They made amends over the situation and are moving on,” the insider alleged.

It’s unclear what prompted the interaction between Mary and Lisa’s youngest child and if the interaction will air when the series returns to Bravo.

Mary, who famously married her stepgrandfather, Robert Cosby Sr., as a stipulation to her inheritance, is known for her history of saying questionable things on camera. She most notably called former costar Jen Shah a “Mexican thug” during the RHOSLC season 2 reunion in 2021.

The Bravo alum later apologized to Jen — who is of Tongan and Hawaiian descent — in a statement shared to her Instagram Story.

“I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of RHOSLC. I used poor judgment in my choice of words. Please accept my apologies,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram message, noting her words were “reckless.” “I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture. I am African American and I know racism first hand.”

One month after Mary’s “Mexican thug” comment, the Utah native came under fire for another racially charged statement, this time directed at Jennie Nguyen.

Mary told Jennie — who is of Vietnamese descent — that she liked her “slanted eyes.”

“What the hell? Did Mary just say she likes my slanted eyes? Does she not know it’s inappropriate?” Jen, 46, said in a confessional during a January 2022 episode. Instead of apologizing, Mary insisted she “didn’t mean any harm” by the statement and meant it as a “compliment.”

“It is insulting to our Asian culture to call me that, and it comes across as racist,” Jennie told producers. “And it’s shocking cause Mary should be more educated and understand it’s not appropriate to say stuff like that.”