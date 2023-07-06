It wasn’t her usual look. On June 14, Mary-Kate Olsen ditched the gloomy black duds that had become her signature over the years, in favor of a bright red coat, ripped blue jeans, a printed scarf and gold loafers during a stroll around NYC with a pal. She’d turned 37 the day before, and according to an insider, the vibrant outfit reflects the positive place this child star turned fashion mogul is in life.

“Mary-Kate has faced more struggles than most her age, but she worked on herself and is now healthier and happier than ever,” an insider exclusively notes to Life & Style. “She’s even telling friends, ‘I’m finally happy!’ It’s nice to see her feeling secure at last.”

The drama started early for Mary-Kate and twin sister Ashley. After stealing hearts on Full House — from 1987 to 1995 — the girls launched their own production company at age 10, releasing everything from branded toothpaste and dolls to books and direct-to-video movies. Mary-Kate has said she and Ashley were akin to “little monkey performers” as children.

“I look at old photos of me, and I don’t feel connected to them at all,” the celebrity, who also allegedly suffered from an eating disorder while under the glare of the spotlight as a teen, has shared. “I would never wish my upbringing on anyone.” Though she and Ashley had largely stepped away from acting by 2008, that year saw Mary-Kate deal with an unforeseen crisis. The pint-size beauty was seemingly casually dating Heath Ledger, 28, at the time the actor died from an accidental overdose. When she reportedly refused to cooperate with those investigating the case, lawyers for MaryKate released a statement denying she had anything to do with the drugs involved.

Eventually, Mary-Kate appeared to find a fairytale ending with banker Olivier Sarkozy, 54 — the quirky pair served bowls of cigarettes at their 2015 wedding! — but following five years of marriage, she requested an emergency order to file for divorce. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was denied and the exes ultimately reached a split settlement in January 2021.

“It’s been a long process overcoming the body image issues and heartache,” admits the insider, noting Mary-Kate’s focus these days is working on her high-end clothing and accessories label, The Row. “She’s found a good balance in life, though — she even went on a trip to Mexico in May! Things are definitely looking up in Mary-Kate’s world.”