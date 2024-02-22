Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Valentine’s Day may have come and gone, but for most of us, the love fest continues. Cupid may have put his arrow away until next year, but there are still a variety of fantastic date nights ahead. Some outings — think sporting events and outdoor activities — call for casual ‘fits. Jeans, joggers and sneakers typically work best for these cases. Other times, it’s all about serving an eye-catching look your partner won’t forget. That’s the perfect time to pull out the dreamy dresses!

We’ve been searching for eye-catching date night looks and honestly, we think we struck gold. Our go-to Amazon shop Anrabess has a flawless black maxi dress on sale right now for 40% off — and it’s a hit!

Get the Anrabess Deep V-Neck Maxi Dress for just $42 (originally $71) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Get ready to leave your partner speechless! The Anrabess deep V-Neck maxi dress features a slew of jaw-dropping details. First things first, the V-neck silhouette is completely captivating. Next up, it features ruched detailing along the high-waisted style band, ideal for smoothing the tummy. A thigh-high slit is the star of the show, as it puts your gorgeous legs on display — so don’t forget to double up on a glowy moisturizer!

This flattering number is made from a combination of soft and stretchy materials, guaranteeing a comfy fit. Plus, it comes in nearly 30 different shades, all of which we adore. From dark hues like black and navy to various shades of green and blue, you may be tempted to snag this frock in more than just one color. It even comes in short-sleeve options for peak summer-style moments!

Don’t worry — if you don’t have any dates lined up, that’s quite alright. You can don this showstopping number the next time you and your gal pals get dolled up for a night out on the town. It’s formal enough that you can even wear it to a festive occasion like a wedding!

Looking for a piece to spruce things up ahead of an upcoming date night? Check out this deep V-neck maxi dress and you won’t be disappointed.

