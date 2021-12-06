Sponsored content with Gambino Prosecco

Tommaso Gambino and Jules Gold-Gambino launched Gambino Prosecco 6 years ago. Their mission is to bring the cultures of Italy and America together with their fabulous sparkling wines. The couples brand is being poured all over the country in some of the hottest establishments, making it the holiday must-have to celebrate and ring in the new year in style.

Courtesy Image

They offer sparkling wines from Treviso, Italy which all have their own special appeal. Gambino Prosecco which has a clean and crisp flavor with a hint of white peach and green apple, Gambino Gold Prosecco DOCG Brut the “Grand Cru” of Prosecco and Jules Prosecco Rose, which is a pink prosecco of pure elegance and Gambino Cuvee perfect bubbles for a mimosa.

Courtesy Image

This power couple works with every market that they launch in appearing in many events and wine tastings. Learn more about ‘The Bubbly Couple’: follow Gambino Prosecco on Facebook or Instagram.