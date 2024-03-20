Megan Fox and ex-husband Brian Austin Green weren’t endgame in their marriage. It’s been nearly three years since the former couple got a divorce and now the Transformers actress is reflecting on their relationship.

“I did a lot of falling in love with other people all the time,” Megan, 37, said during the Wednesday, March 20, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid, and I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life. And I thought for a minute when I got divorced that that’s what I was going to do, and I was single for three weeks.”

Megan and Brian, 50, were together for almost two decades after they started dating in 2004 while working on the sitcom Hope & Faith. Their relationship grabbed fans’ attention, mostly due to their 13-year age difference. After a few bumps in the road, the Jennifer’s Body star and Brian got married in 2010. The pair split in May 2020 and Megan officially filed for divorce that November. It was finalized in February 2022.

Although the 90210 alum and Megan didn’t work out romantically, she does believe one thing brought them together: their kids, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.

“When I say the word being married, I feel my chakras tighten up. I feel my back get tight, even though I was married for a long time,” Megan admitted to host Alex Cooper, later noting, “It was like an adventure to go on and to do. And I’d already been with him for so many years at that point, and I do feel like karmically, I was supposed to have those kids with him.”

Megan and Brian currently share custody of their children and have since moved on to new relationships. The Last the Night actor started dating fiancée Sharna Burgess in October 2020 and welcomed son Zane Walker Green in June 2022. The following year, Brian popped the big question to the Dancing With the Stars alum, 38, and they are currently planning on walking down the aisle. As for Megan, she started dating Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) in the summer of 2020. The “Bloody Valentine” rocker, 33, proposed to Megan two years later, but they called off their engagement. The current status of their relationship and intention to walk down the aisle is unclear.

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se,” Megan explained on the podcast. “What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”