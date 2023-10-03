Despite their engagement, Sharna Burness and Brian Austin Green are in no rush to get married and the Dancing With the Stars pro tells Life & Style exclusively why fans shouldn’t expect to see pair to tie the knot for quite some time.

“We’re going to enjoy being engaged for a while. Life is very full and very busy and we’re in no rush necessarily for the wedding,” Sharna explained at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 22.

The Australia native is thrilled to finally have a ring on her finger after nearly three years of dating and welcoming a son, Zane Walker, with Brian in June 2022. “I mean, I’m just grateful that now I can say he’s my fiancé, not my boyfriend. That was starting to feel a bit strange,” she admitted.

The couple revealed they were engaged on the September 22 episode of the couple’s “Oldish” podcast, and that Brian popped the question during the 50th birthday party Sharna threw for him on July 15. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum enlisted their son as well as the children he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox to help with the proposal.

“Bri says, ‘Baby come with me, I’ve got to show you something.’ We head into our bedroom and I start to get these feelings,” Sharna recalled. “The kids come in and Noah is holding Zane and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box. They stand next to Bri and he says, ‘Would you spend the rest of your life with us?'”

Sharna continued, “Of course, I said, ‘Yes.’ It was the most perfect, beautiful moment because it was us, it was our unit, our tribe.”

Brian added, “We have a 15-month-old now. She’s honestly a mother to the other kids that are at the house, and it got to that point where it’s not doing justice to what our relationship is.” He shares — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with Megan and has a 21-year-old son, Kassius, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

In a birthday tribute to Brian on July 17 — two days after their secret engagement — Sharna gushed about how she hoped to spend the rest of her life with him next to photos of the couple kissing at the party.

“Happy Birthday to my person, my one, my best friend and baby daddy. Your 50, fine AF and I love you more than I can describe. I hope I get the next 50 with you cos we’ve only just begun,” Sharna wrote.

“You are without a doubt the most kind, loyal to a fault, generous, and all round good man I’ve ever known. You have just the right amount of sarcasm that my Aussie humor needs and although I (lovingly) call you a d–k… you really couldn’t be further from it. You are the kind of father I could’ve only dreamed of (and I did) for my children. You are the kind of partner to me that I thought only existed in my journal writings. Life without you was pretty wonderful but life WITH you? It’s a dream. It’s MY dream and all that I asked and wished for that is now here and real and true,” she continued.

“Life with you and our blended family is the easiest thing I’ve ever done and in all honesty it doesn’t feel like it’s our first time around. We’ve done this before, I knew that the day I met you. I just didn’t know how wonderful it could be before you and my happily ever after exists wherever you and the kids are,” Sharna added.