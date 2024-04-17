Megan Fox Shocks Fans in Unrecognizable Makeup-Free Selfie

Megan Fox showed off her mermaid-like locks in a new makeup-free selfie posted to Instagram on Wednesday, April 17, and it took fans a minute to recognize her. The Jennifer’s Body star showed off her svelte figure in the mirror while wearing a black bra and what looked like red and black plaid pajama pants.

“Nourishing my hair (and 26 inches of extensions) post Coachella,” Megan, 37, wrote in the caption.

The mom of two also included a photo of the haircare products she was using to help give her mane that lustrous shine.

However, fans seemed shocked to see a bare-faced Megan in the photo.

“I didn’t know who the hell I was looking at until I read the account name…..wtf???” wrote one Instagram user, while another added, “Why does she look so different?”

Even though several commenters had negative remarks about the selfie, Megan had plenty of people defending her as well.

“People pretending they look the same with and without makeup. Yas [sic] it’s her. Stop your negativity, she is stunning without makeup as well. Get over it,” snapped one person.

This isn’t the first time Megan’s looks have come under fire for her looks. In February, the Transformers star faced criticism after people claimed she looked “different” in a photo snapped at Zouk Nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, after the Super Bowl. Fans claimed Megan was unrecognizable in the picture of her, Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. However, it didn’t take long for the actress to clap back at the shade.

Megan Fox/Instagram

“Oh my god guys look how different I…don’t look at all,” Megan wrote in the caption of a photo she posted on Instagram on February 14. “Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in Japan.”

Megan’s never been shy about how she maintains her youthful glow and slim figure. In the March 20 episode of “Call Her Daddy,” the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star gave listeners an in depth list of all the cosmetic procedures she’s had done throughout the years.

“I’m just gonna go through all the things that I’ve done because I feel like there’s this stigma and I’m not going to win. However, I’m hoping it sets some people free,” Megan said. “I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids. I had to have them redone very recently because [with] the first set, I didn’t have enough body fat to disguise – you could see the rippling of the implant, so I had to switch them out to this set.”