Meghan Markle hit the slopes in Utah on a “perfect” ski trip with her friends one day after her husband, Prince Harry, lost his U.K. police protection lawsuit.

“My heart is so full,” Meghan’s friend Heather Dorak captioned a group Instagram photo featuring Meghan, 42, on Thursday, February 29. “The kids crushed the slopes by day and the adults howled with laughter deep into the night.”

Heather, 40, concluded her caption for the photo carousel, which also included nonprofit founder Kelly McKee Zajfen, “Truly lucky in love with our wonderful friends!”

Kelly, 43, made her own Instagram slideshow on photos from the girls’ trip to Salt Lake City’s Powder Mountain, writing on the same day, “Beyond grateful for the best of friends! What a trip!”

The Alliance of Moms cofounder continued, “Thank you doesn’t even begin to express what my heart is feeling after this trip. The love of family time, adventures, and belly laughs made this trip one for the books! Here’s to many more adventures with friends that feel like family and appreciating each day.”

Meghan has known both Heather and Kelly since long before she became a member of the British royal family. She has been close friends with Heather, who owns the Los Angeles-based Pilates Platinum, for nearly two decades.

In a March 2021 Instagram post about Meghan, Heather called her “one of [her] brightest sources of light.”

“It’s hard for me to watch her go through all that she has to as the Meghan the press can love to hate…. Mostly because it’s so far from the Meghan that I know,” Heather wrote at the time. “Sweet. Kind. Always showing up!”

Meanwhile, Kelly and Meghan reportedly met through Meghan’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, whom Meghan wed in 2011 and divorced in 2014.

In an August 2016 Instagram post for Meghan’s birthday, Kelly wrote under a photo of the pair together, “Thank you @pilatesplatinum for bringing this beautiful soul in to my life 10yrs ago. Can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

Meghan’s fun in the snow came one day after her husband lost his U.K. lawsuit regarding his lack of automatic security in the U.K. following his and Meghan’s departure as senior royals ​in January 2020.

According to a spokesperson for Prince Harry, 39, in a statement after the ruling, the Duke of Sussex plans to appeal the judge’s decision.

“The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal,” the representative told ABC News on Wednesday, February 28, “and makes no further comment while the case is ongoing.”