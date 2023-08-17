Meghan Markle 'Strategically' Planning Her 'Acting Comeback'

The series finale of Suits brought in less than a million viewers when it aired on USA Network on September 25, 2019. But four years later, the legal drama starring a pre-Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is breaking records on Netflix. After debuting on the streaming service in June, the series nabbed the title of most-watched acquired show (i.e., one that first appeared on a different network), with 3.1 billion minutes viewed in a single week, per Nielsen. The following week, Suits broke its own record, snagging 3.7 billion views in the same time period.

Meghan, 42, is adoring the attention, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style — and aiming to capitalize on it. After a slew of setbacks (including losing the $20 million Spotify deal she and Prince Harry, 38, had negotiated in 2020 and failing to garner any Emmy nods for their 2022 docuseries, Meghan & Harry), “she is now planning an acting comeback,” spills the insider. “Suits is such a hit in reruns that Meghan’s being told there’s a demand from fans to see her act again. She’s excited.”

Meghan previously claimed she was leaving acting behind for good. “She’d gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind-the-scenes in Hollywood with Harry,” the source reveals to Life & Style. “But now that’s all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she’s actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers. Harry is 100 percent supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she’s always loved.”

The former Deal or No Deal briefcase model can be more discerning about projects this go- around, though, thanks to her increased visibility. “She’s tackling her comeback very strategically,” says the insider. “While she’d love to land a new TV part, Meghan really wants to sink her teeth into a dramatic film role. She thinks an Oscar could be in her future.”

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Harry would make perfect arm candy on the Academy Awards red carpet — just don’t expect him to join Meghan in front of the camera on any scripted projects.

“She says he would be a good actor. But Harry believes he’d be ridiculed for it, so it’s unlikely he’d ​costar in something with Meghan,” shares the insider. “You never know what the future holds though. He might do it one day!”