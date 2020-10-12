Royal style may seem completely inaccessible, but that’s not necessarily the case when it comes to Meghan Markle. The former Duchess of Sussex makes a point to mix in some affordable, easy to find styles with her pricey designer looks, making her outfits simple to emulate in your own wardrobe!

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, officially stepped away from their royal duties in January 2020, and Meghan quickly embraced a new, laid-back sense of style. As soon as the couple moved to Canada, Stitch Fix stylist Layne Cross exclusively predicted to Life & Style that her fashion sense would “shift” to fit her new, more “low-key” lifestyle.

Layne was right! Though Meghan and Harry have only been seen a few times since leaving royal life, she’s definitely looked more dressed-down each and every time we’ve seen her, be it while stepping out to record a podcast, or celebrating son Archie’s birthday. But that doesn’t mean she looks anything less than chic and put-together!

It’s clear her casual new style followed her to Los Angeles and then their new home in Montecito as well. While doing some charity work in L.A., Meghan showed off her leisurewear vibes in a pair of hunter green joggers and a black tee, something that would be hard to imagine her wearing while still living in England.

Even before stepping back from her royal duties and toning down her style, Meghan made sure to get some wear for her money when it came to luxe outfits. For example, think of the beautiful light blue shirtdress Meghan first worse just days after announcing her pregnancy with baby Archie in October 2018. The gorgeous and versatile dress from Veronica Beard may break the bank for some at nearly $600, but Meghan got plenty of use out of it. She was also spotted wearing the frock in September 2019 during a family trip to Capetown, South Africa! She gave the look a totally different vibe by changing up her hair, shoes and jewelry, proving there’s no reason not to wear outfits more than once — even as a duchess.

“It’s clear that Meghan’s personal style gravitates towards more classic pieces that stand out on their own with little need to accessorize,” Layne continued. “Her preference for chic, fuss-free looks makes her personal style ideal for a spectrum of scenarios, whether she’s dressing for professional responsibilities or simply stepping out as a mom-on-the-go.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Meghan’s cutest looks and where to buy her showstopping pieces!