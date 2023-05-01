The Fashion Police has arrived early to the scene. Melissa Rivers shares her predictions on who will be the best dressed at this year’s Met Gala during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“Rihanna‘s going to bring it. Beyoncé is going to bring it,” the Beverly Hills 90210 alum, 55, insists. “Kim Kardashian, of course she’s going to do something spectacular. Good or bad, we’ll be talking about it.”

Kim, 42, teased her upcoming look by taking to Instagram earlier this week, revealing that she jetted off to Karl Lagerfeld’s Paris home to “get a little inspiration” for the gala’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which will honor the late fashion designer.

For the Kardashians star’s highly anticipated Met Ball outfit, Melissa notes it will likely be “an archival piece” since “she was just [at Lagerfeld’s home].”

As for her expectations on all the attendees, the Fashion Police cohost weighs in about the glamorous accessories that viewers will see them flashing on the red carpet at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 1.

“I think we’re going to see a lot of pearls,” Melissa explains. “I think we’re going to see a lot of gold chain in his heyday at Chanel. It was all those that big sort of chunkier jewelry. So, I think we’re going to see a lot of embellishments like that. Obviously, we’re going to see tweed. I think a lot of people are going to reach back also to his work at some of the other iconic houses.”

John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The late Lagerfeld designed for a myriad of brands, including Chanel, Balmain and Fendi. So, celebrities have a lot of leg room as to what pieces they can choose, whether it be from the Lagerfeld archives or something original. After all, the theme is of the utmost importance at the upscale occasion.

Although many familiar faces are returning to the Met Gala this year, there is a handful of stars who are attending for the first time. Paris Hilton will reportedly show up as the iconic fashionista she has always been. Since the Paris: The Memoir author typically attends red carpet events, fans were shocked to learn that this will be the heiress’ first time at fashion’s biggest night.

When it comes to the full guest list, avid fashion fans don’t know the full scope of which stars will attend. However, Melissa shares her insight on who everyone can expect to see.

“I think you can never count out Zendaya,” she says about the best dressed list from the night in question. “I think, you know, Priyanka Chopra Jonas … She always brings such an elegant glamor to whatever the theme is.”

Viewers also can’t forget about the Met Gala cohosts and cochairs. Among the group includes one of Hollywood’s most famous actresses, Penelope Cruz.

“Also, I’m excited to see what Penelope Cruz wears as she was one of [Lagerfeld’s] muses,” Melissa reveals. “And I have a feeling they’re going to pull something fantastic from the archive.”

As for any newer faces from show business, the E! network alum teases that horror fans can expect to see one of their favorite new scream queens.

“[Jenna Ortega is] going to be a fun new one to watch,” Melissa adds. “And little by little, she’s kind of shown us she is a little bit of a fashion girl. So that I think, you know, that’s going to be a fun to watch because we’ve watched her grow through the whole award season. … It’s the ones that are confident enough to play.”