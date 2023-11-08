Singer Mickey Guyton is one of country music’s fastest rising stars and the “Nothing Compares to You” artist made a major fashion statement while on the red carpet of the 57th annual 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 8.

The Texas native dazzled in a long-sleeved sunshine yellow, mini dress that hugged her curves while attending the event at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The flashy ensemble, which was carefully crafted with gems throughout the bodice, also featured a sexy cutout in the midsection and mesh sleeves for an added edge.

The “How You Love Someone” songstress wore her long locks in loose curls and completed the look with silver sparkly pointy-toed heels that coordinated perfectly with the bling on her gown. Mickey added dainty silver jewelry to finish the classy look.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Mickey Guyton attending the 2023 CMA Awards.