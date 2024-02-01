Mickey Guyton gushes over her husband Grant Savoy’s support when it comes to juggling parenthood with her career during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“I’m extremely lucky to have a husband, a partner, that is very much so 50/50 in this relationship,” Mickey, 40, tells Life & Style at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City on Wednesday, January 31.

After noting that they are both “working parents,” Mickey adds that they are “very equal” as parents to their son, Grayson, 2.

Not only does Mickey praise Grant, 40, for his partnership, but she credits everyone else that has helped her balance her career with parenthood. “It takes a village. My sister, my mom, a nanny, everything so that we can be the best for him,” the “How You Love Someone” singer continues. “It’s a lot, but I worked so hard for him and it makes it so worth it. It is like a no brainer. It’s not even a question. I just want to do what’s right for him.”

Mickey and Grant tied the knot in 2017, while she announced that they were expecting baby No. 1 in August 2020. “Even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of sonograms. “I’m so excited to announce that I’m having a baby! My life completely changed in an instant. Literally nothing else matters.”

The “Black Like Me” singer added that she was both “excited and terrified” to become a mother. “I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom,” she concluded.

Five months after the announcement, Mickey revealed that she gave birth to Grayson in February 2021. “The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson!” she captioned a photo via Instagram of the newborn in the hospital at the time. “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.”

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Not only did Mickey praise Grayson while speaking to Life & Style, but she also shares if Grayson has shown interest in following in her footsteps with his own music career. “He loves music. He’s very rhythmic, but he’s still just such an individual spirit,” she explains. “I don’t know what he wants to be. I have no idea.”