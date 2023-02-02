Cut loose! When Miles Teller isn’t flying a plane as Rooster in Top Gun: Maverick, the actor is at home with his wife, Keleigh Teller. From the looks of it, their nightly routine is pretty normal and includes a lot of dancing.

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, the Spectacular Now actor, 35, teamed up with Bud Light for a 60-second ad that shares a rare look at his home life with wife Keleigh. In the commercial, the duo are on hold with a customer service representative when Miles takes it upon himself to crack open two Bud Lights. Naturally, they start dancing along to the hold music. At one point, the couple’s dog, Bugsy, even got in on the fun.

Bud Light/YouTube

The Thank You For Your Service alum explained that the ad “focuses on the mundane moments, the more frustrating moments,” while chatting with USA Today.

“You can choose happiness, and I think Keleigh and I do,” Miles added. “We have a lot of fun with each other as a couple, so it didn’t really feel like we were acting.”

Miles and Keleigh met in May 2013 and immediately asked her out. They got engaged in 2017 during a trip to South Africa and tied the knot in 2019 during a romantic ceremony in Hawaii. Fans are able to see how much fun the pair has together thanks to Keleigh’s constant TikTok video of herself and her husband. Miles, for his part, loves to let his wife do her thing on social media.

“I don’t have very much [of a] social media presence. I have Twitter. I mainly use it for like news sources every once in a while to tweet something out,” he explained to E! News in June 2022 after he blew up online following his role in Top Gun: Maverick. “But I mostly use it as a consumer, not so much as a platform. And my wife’s just been having fun with it ’cause obviously, she loves me more than anybody.”

While the pair has continued to have fun with the public’s obsession with their relationship, the Bud Light Super Bowl commercial was hardly the first time that these two appeared onscreen together. In fact, both Miles and Keleigh had a brief appearance in Taylor Swift‘s 2021 “I Bet You Think About Me” music video.

Comparing the two, Keleigh told USA Today that the music video was “a completely different experience.” She added, “I was basically just hanging out on set. This one, I was more active with my acting.”