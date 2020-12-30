The crossover we all deserve! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had a promising answer when asked if she’d ever join The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast. “I’ll bring the wine!!” the former Jersey Shore star replied to a fan during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, December 29.

Additionally, Nicole, 33, shared a photo of herself, Jersey Shore‘s Deena Cortese and RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga celebrating her 30th birthday in 2017. Clearly, the longtime reality TV personality is already best buds with some of the Bravolebrities. If that’s not enough to get you excited, Nicole, who retired from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after season 3, can’t seem to shake her desire to be on screen.

Courtesy of Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi/Instagram

“Would you ever consider coming back to reality TV? We miss you!” a separate fan inquired. “YAS, HOE! I miss filming so much! [Definitely] not done making shows for you. 2021, come through,” Snooki answered. Of course, there’s no guarantee RHONJ will be part of her return — but at least she’ll be back on TV! Ultimately, Nicole’s reasons for leaving reality television had nothing to do with her castmates.

“I hate being away from the kids, I don’t like partying three days in a row, it’s just not my life anymore,” she explained during a December 2019 episode of her podcast, referring to her three children, Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo, whom she shares with husband Jionni LaValle. “I wanna be home with the kids. I don’t mind a here or there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show.”

In May 2020, Nicole told People she’s looking forward to a Jersey Shore-free future. “I’m definitely not done with TV,” she assured. “I’m just done with that show. I want to do something that’s fun and entertaining. I’m actually in talks about doing other shows right now, maybe hosting some things.”

If Snooki is involved, fun and entertaining is always a guarantee!