Sibling bonding! Nikki and Brie Bella were spotted going out for lunch together in Studio City, California on Thursday, February 13, rockin’ chic outfits that accentuated their growing baby bumps.

The twin sisters, both 36, are super close, but now that they’re embarking their pregnancy journeys together, they seem to be spending even more time together. After all, they will be sharing plenty more special moments. The brunette beauties are planning on finding out the gender of their babies together.

“Now comes the fun part, there’s already buzz that they want to do a twin gender reveal,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “Daniel [Bryan] and Nikki’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, who were just as shocked about the baby news as they were, are on board for a group baby reveal, too. I hear they’re already planning something and they all agree that it has to be epic. Nikki and Brie are still pinching themselves.”

The Total Bellas stars couldn’t be more over the moon about being pregnant at the same time. “Nikki and Brie couldn’t have asked for a better baby surprise,” an insider added. “It wasn’t like they planned on getting pregnant so close together. They still can’t believe it, but they absolutely love sharing this experience.” This marks Brie’s second child with her hubby, Daniel, and Nikki’s first with Artem.

In addition to getting pregnant, the two also conceived under the same roof. Like everything else, that part was unplanned. Nikki revealed that she and Artem did the deed out of the blue while at Brie’s house.

“I go to the doctor, I find out that I have very high testosterone and very low estrogen and I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome],” Nikki explained on the February 7 episode of “The Bellas” podcast. “They told me that the day I would want to have babies, I probably would actually need help. I was in the discussion of freezing my eggs. It was right around Halloween, a day or so after, [and Artem and I had unprotected sex] two nights straight in the moment because I’m like, ‘I can’t get pregnant. I need help.’”

Luckily, it all worked out!

