While dreaming about an ex can be a nightmarish experience for some, Nikki Bella considers it a blessing. “They’ve come to me and given me so much clarity,” the Total Bellas star told her sister, Brie Bella, during a Wednesday, November 4, episode of their hit podcast.

Nikki, 36, explained that she’s had “full-on conversations with exes” in her recent dreams. “Like, as if we met up for coffee.” Even if the Incomparable coauthor didn’t specifically name ex-fiancé John Cena, it was easy for listeners to make the connection.

With Nikki’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, back on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, the California native has found herself thinking about when they first met. Nikki and Artem, 38, competed together on the reality TV series in 2017. At the time, she was engaged to John and the pair planned to get married the following year.

However, by April 2018, Nikki and the Trainwreck actor, 43, called it quits after six years together. After a brief reconciliation, they ended things for good in July of that year. “I get asked this all the time, ‘You had to have felt something for Artem, right?’ because of how close my breakup was,” Nikki expressed. “I feel like I’m gonna hear it the rest of my life.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ultimately, the former WWE wrestler struggles with people’s “perceptions” of her relationship with Artem “because of the timing of everything.” Nikki and the Russian native, with whom she shares 3-month-old son Matteo, started dating less than a year after her split from John.

Thankfully, her “vivid” dreams have given Nikki a “deeper understanding” of herself and her “true purpose.” Moreover, the Total Divas alum has learned to embrace the idea that everything happens for a reason. “I look at Matteo and I believe it,” Nikki gushed. “It’s like I see the moon in his eyes.”

As for John, he has since moved on with Shay Shariatzadeh. The sweet couple got married in a private ceremony held in Tampa, Florida, on October 12, Life & Style confirmed on October 14.

Clearly, John and Nikki both got their fairytale endings!

