Baby’s first fall! Nikki Bella‘s son, Matteo, looks so stinkin’ cute in everything he wears. “Yay cold weather fashion,” the Total Bellas star captioned a photo of her newborn, whom she shares with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, wearing a hooded onesie on Monday, November 8.

In a second Instagram Story, Nikki, 36, shared another snapshot of Matteo looking cozy in his car seat. Plus, his outfit perfectly matched his baby blue eyes! Does it get any more adorable than that?

Since giving birth to Matteo on July 31, Nikki talks about motherhood every chance she gets, even if it means shedding light on the not-so-easy subjects. In fact, during a season 6 sneak peek of Total Bellas, which premieres on E! on Thursday, November 12, the longtime reality star made it clear that she would get custody of Matteo should Nikki and Artem, 38, ever split.

“Matteo would come with me because I’m the mother,” the Incomparable coauthor declared after a family member inquired. Prior to that, Nikki opened up about her relationship with the Dancing With the Stars pro immediately following Matteo’s birth, specifically while she was struggling with postpartum depression.

“Artem would come home, he’d be distracted — and it’s not even his fault, men don’t know — but they come home and it’s like, ‘How’s the baby? How’s Matteo? I miss him, let me hold him let me kiss him,’” the California native recalled to sister Brie Bella during a September 30 episode of their hit podcast.

“As the woman, as the mom, you stand there and you’re like, ‘What about me? I want someone to come home and ask me how I’m doing and kiss me all over and swaddle me up and rock me,'” she admitted. However, despite a few expected growing pains, the soon-to-be husband and wife are stronger than ever — and Artem’s DWTS partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, agrees.

“They have a really good, supportive relationship,” the Bachelorette alum, 35, exclusively told Life & Style. “I feel like they’re such a good team.” We look forward to seeing more sweet moments from the Bella-Chigvintsev trio!

