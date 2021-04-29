Nikki Bella’s Best Clapbacks Over the Years Prove She’s a ~Total~ Boss

Like many celebrities, Nikki Bella is no stranger to online haters. Thankfully, the Total Bellas star has no trouble defending herself against trolls and mommy-shamers. During an April episode of “The Bellas Podcast” with cohost Brie Bella, Nikki clapped back at people accusing her of constantly traveling without her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, and their son, Matteo, specifically after posting about a trip to San Diego with her sister.

“I was literally there for 24 hours, Brie was there for 48 hours,” Nikki clarified. “They don’t realize it’s for business and it’s a day. I go there and back.” The Incomparable author then went on to address her appearance at WrestleMania 37 in Orlando, Florida.

“I’m not going to bring my family across the country for a few days and get my baby on Eastern Standard Time when he’s Pacific Standard Time,” Nikki reasoned. “Artem and I, we don’t want to disrupt what Matteo’s doing now because he’s become an incredible sleeper. When I go do stuff, we always plan … because we always want to keep Matteo at home.”

Ultimately, the Total Divas alum made it clear she and Artem are 100 percent on the same page about her traveling. “No, I don’t do vacations without my fiancé and baby intentionally,” Nikki assured. “So, for the haters and the people who don’t understand: Artem and I have an incredible relationship and understanding of like, ‘Hey, if we can do these things and someone can stay home, let’s do that because it’s better for our baby.'”

The E! personality concluded by letting listeners know that there’s more to her life than what they see on TV. “I feel like because I put my life on a reality show, people assume they know everything going on in my relationship,” Nikki expressed.

Of course, with well over 10 million followers across all of her social media platforms, that was hardly the first time Nikki had to lay the ~smackdown~ on haters.

