Husband and wife to be! Noah Cyrus and her boyfriend of two months, Pinkus, got engaged in June 2023 — and fans are itching to learn as much as they can about the singer’s fiancé. Keep reading for details on Pinkus’ career, his relationship with Noah and more.

What Does Noah Cyrus’ Fiance Pinkus Do for a Living?

It appears that the designer owns a fashion business called the COLOR Clothing Company, as he included the brand’s social media handle and website in his Instagram bio.

The company sells a variety of knitwear such as sweatshirts, puffer coats and vests, according to its website.

Pinkus announced the launch of his clothing line in November 2022 via Instagram, writing, “I am happy to introduce you to my new project called Colors.”

In January 2023, Noah tagged the company in an Instagram post to credit them for the unique green two-piece ensemble she wore, which she completed with a matching coat.

What Is Noah Cyrus’ Fiance’s Real Name?

While many artists choose stage names, it is currently unknown what Pinkus’ full name is. However, the “All Falls Down” singer affectionately called him “Pinks” as a nickname in her June 2023 Instagram post, in which she revealed that they were engaged.

When Did Noah Cyrus and Pinkus Start Dating?

The former Disney Channel guest star went public with her and Pinkus’ relationship in April 2023 via TikTok. In the clip, the couple shared a a sweet kiss and posed for the camera.

“For once … my happiness is leaking into my music … thank you,” Noah captioned her post at the time.

Two months later, the “Ready to Go” artist announced that Pinkus had popped the question and she accepted his proposal.

“The greatest moment of my entire life was saying, ‘yes,’ to spending the rest of ours together,” Noah captioned a lengthy Instagram post in June 2023. “This past month of being your fiancée and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect, and I wish I could never leave this time.”

She then gushed over their strong relationship and all the love she has for her future spouse.

“I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give,” Noah continued. “You’re the least judgmental human being I’ve ever met. The most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. I’ve never felt more loved or in love. I now know the feeling of forever not being long enough. I’m so excited to spend this life with you. Our life so far is a life I never thought I deserved or would live. I never thought I’d be looking forward to living as much as I look forward to living with you. I’m so grateful for you. I don’t know how I got so lucky … I would say ‘yes’ to you every day for the rest of my life. I love you, Pinks. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Is Noah Cyrus Pregnant With Pinkus’ Baby?

Pinkus sent fans into a tizzy when he sparked pregnancy rumors among fans. In response to Noah’s sweet Instagram post announcing their engagement, the designer commented, “u want kids [sic]?”

Nevertheless, the couple have not publicly confirmed whether the Nashville native is pregnant.