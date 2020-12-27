How time flies! Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her daughter, North West, looking seriously grown up during a rollerblading excursion on Saturday, December 26.

In the snapshot posted to her Instagram Stories, the 40-year-old showed off how stylish her 7-year-old — whom she shares with husband Kanye West — has become. North posed for the camera while rocking a beige-colored zip-up hoodie from the iconic brand Baby Phat, a brown dress underneath and gold rollerblades. The famous kiddo was also sporting a half-up, half-down hairdo with space buns.

The proud mama of four — Kim and Kanye, 43, are also parents to 5-year-old son Saint, 2-year-old daughter Chicago and 19-month-old son Psalm — also shared a close-up photo of her fashionable daughter’s earrings on her Instagram Stories. The cute enamel cherry accessories were designed by the legendary Takashi Murakami, a Japanese fashion icon of whom North’s dad is a huge fan, in collaboration with Japanese accessory retailer Liquem.

Though Murakami, 58, is known for his luxury collaborations with high-end designers like Louis Vuitton, this accessory collaboration is much more affordable — if you’d like to emulate little North’s look. The adorable earrings retail for $27, but are, of course, subject to the purchaser’s country’s currency exchange rate with Japanese Yen at the time of purchase.

North is known for her personal style, which is truly all her own. “Ever since North was little, she has been very sure of herself,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “She likes to pick out her own clothes — much to Kim’s dismay! — and can be very persistent but also has that sweet, ensuing personality, like Kanye.”

The fashionista-in-training and her rapper father “have the same personality,” the source added, noting that the “Closed on Sunday” artist and his eldest child are both “creative, fun, funny, strong-willed and disciplined.” In fact, Kim “used to say that Saint looks and acts just like her and North is basically Kanye in girl form, and it really is true.”

Plus, the dynamic duo bond over their love of fashion. “Kanye buys her clothes, he buys her toys and he buys her bags,” the source said. “But most of all, he also makes all of his clothing from his clothing line in sizes for North.”