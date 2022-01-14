Awkward! Model Olivia Culpo was nearly kicked off of a flight to Cabo on Thursday, January 13, after the airline deemed her outfit to be too inappropriate and asked her to “put a blouse on.”

The situation was documented by the 29-year-old Sports Illustrated cover star’s older sister, Aurora Culpo, via Instagram Stories as they were waiting to head to Mexico along with Olivia’s boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey.

Aurora Culpo/Instagram

“They called her up to the desk and told her she needs to put a blouse on otherwise she can’t get on the plane,” Aurora explained, adding that the situation was “so f—ked up.”

The mom of two gave followers a head-to-toe view of her sister’s “cute” and “appropriate” ensemble. Olivia was wearing black bike shorts and a matching sports bra from Naked Cashmere. She completed the look with an oversized, long black sweater.

The Rhode Island natives then found another woman in the terminal who was dressed relatively similar in a blue sports bra, workout pants and a long, cozy sweater. Olivia ended up putting on her boyfriend’s grey hoodie for the flight. Aurora later documented the Carolina Panthers football player, 25, sitting on the plane with his arms tucked into his T-shirt.

“When you freeze [because your lady dressed] inappropriate AF. Exactly how Jack from Titanic died,” Aurora joked.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

Despite the hiccup in their travel day, the family made it south of the border, where they rendezvoused with younger sister Sophia Culpo, her NFL boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, and a small group of pals.

The former Miss Universe loves showing off her chic style and incredible curves to her millions of social media followers. As far as how she maintains her fit figure, Olivia told Hamptons magazine that she “sticks to the 80-20 rule.”

“Eighty percent of the time I’m really good, and then 20 percent of the time, I allow myself to eat, not whatever, but indulge a little more, I guess you could say,” the Model Squad alum explained. “That’s worked really well for me in general, especially this past year, where obviously everyone’s just trying to find comfort wherever they can. Eating salad 24/7 is not going to give you that kind of comfort.”

A typical day for Olivia starts with a cup of coffee mixed with oat milk and a bowl of berries, she previously told Women’s Health about what she eats. Next, she chows down on avocado toast with egg whites before having “some sort of salad” for lunch, which typically includes “chicken and any veggies with a miso vinaigrette.” As far as snacks, the former beauty queen loves “raisins and chocolate.”

Naturally, she’s also very dedicated to her exercise routine. “You want to get your endorphins going — get some movement going. It’s just something that it doesn’t feel too overwhelming,” she noted. “We’ll get you moving, and before you know it, it’s over.”