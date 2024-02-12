Olivia Culpo proudly represented her fiancé, Christian McCaffrey, while attending the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

The former Miss Universe winner, 31, showed up to the game in an all black look, including a long coat that had her man’s last name and jersey number emblazoned on the back. She completed her ensemble with her hair pulled back into a sleek tight bun.

The NFL star, 27, took the field with the San Francisco 49ers as they played the Kansas City Chiefs, and Olivia was there to give him a good luck kiss before the game began.

Keep scrolling through the gallery for photos of Olivia’s game day look!