olivia culpo celebrates with her fiance after playoff win

Super Bowl bound! Olivia Culpo couldn’t have been more excited for her fiancé, Christian McCaffrey, after he won the NFC Championship with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 28.

“You deserve it all Christian,” the former Miss Universe, 31, wrote on Instagram. “I love you so so much.” Along with the sweet message, Olivia posted a clip of her and Christian kissing before he took the field, as well as sweet videos of them celebrating after his win.

The model posted additional pictures and videos on her IG story, including one sweet shot where she hugged Christian, 27, in the locker room after the game. The couple was joined by Christian’s teammate George Kittle and his wife, Claire Kittle, in the postgame image.

A video from the stands right after the game ended showed Olivia wiping away happy tears as she celebrated with her friends. She also skipped onto the field with Christian’s mom, Lisa McCaffrey, in another cute clip, which she captioned, “Mom we’re going to Vegas!!!”

The 49ers beat the Detroit Lions 34-31 to win the NFC Championship and advance to the Super Bowl. They’ll play the Kansas City Chiefs in the big event on February 11 in Las Vegas. The game will be a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won 31-20.

Christian was drafted to the NFL by the Carolina Panthers in 2017. He played with the team for a little more than five seasons before being traded to the 49ers in October 2022. Meanwhile, the running back was first linked to Olivia in the spring of 2019. Their relationship was confirmed that summer when they were seen on vacation together. Christian proposed to the Rhode Island native in April 2023.

In October 2023, Olivia exclusively told Life & Style that “wedding planning is going really well.” She had previously admitted that the two wanted to get married sooner rather than later, but said that they were trying to embrace the experience instead of getting overwhelmed by it.

“We [decided] to remember that the goal of this event is to celebrate love and that love comes first and all the optics and all the things outside of that are secondary,” she explained. “So we’re just making it about celebrating our love. And honestly, when you frame it like that, there’s less pressure to make everything perfect for the event.”

Olivia is no stranger to the Super Bowl. She was previously in a relationship with former New England Patriots star Danny Amendola, who played in the big game twice while he was dating the pageant queen from 2016 to 2018.