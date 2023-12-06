All Olivia Munn wants for the holidays is … a husband. Two years after welcoming son Malcolm with John Mulaney, the Newsroom actress, 43, “has the itch to get married. She’s hoping that there’s a ring from John under the Christmas tree!” an insider exclusively spills to Life & Style. “Until now, he and Olivia had just been focused on parenting.”

The comedian, 41, announced his separation from first wife Anna Marie Tendler, 38, only six months prior to their little boy’s birth. “John is probably a tad traumatized by his divorce, but he loves what he has with Olivia,” the source explains to Life & Style. “Plus, imagining how cute it would be to have Malcolm as part of the wedding has him thinking more and more about proposing.”