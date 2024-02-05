It was an epic girls’ night out for Oprah Winfrey and her longtime best pal, Gayle King, as the two attended the 2024 Grammy Awards and sat together, ​having a lively time cheering on the various performers.

Oprah, 70, showed off in a stunning knee-length black sequined gown. She was on hand to introduce a tribute to the late Tina Turner, which was performed by Oprah’s The Color Purple star Fantasia Barrino.

Gayle, 69, looked equally lovely in a glittering gold wide-leg jumpsuit and an embellished matching duster. The women were seen sitting at their table together proudly posing for photographs.

Getty Images

Oprah and Gayle, as well as the whole audience at the Crypto Arena, were able to take in epic performances throughout the Grammys, including Miley Cyrus giving her first live TV performance of “Flowers.” The former talk show host was seen in the audience singing and dancing along during a cutaway.



Miley, 31, was ​incredibly energized, as prior to taking the stage she took home her first-ever Grammy Award, winning Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers.”

She was presented with the golden trophy by one of her idols, Mariah Carey. Miley melted during the moment, gushing, “I’m gonna stand by this MC for this because this is just too iconic. Oh my God, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was gonna miss this moment, and I could have missed the award. That’s fine but not Mariah Carey. I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything.”

Miley had been nominated for a total of eight Grammy prior to taking home her first win. She was so excited that while performing “Flowers,” she burst out telling the audience, “I just won my first Grammy!” between lyrics.

Taylor Swift beat out Miley for Best Pop Vocal Album, taking home her 13th Grammy, noting how it was her lucky number. “I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she joked. Taylor continued, “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years.”

The “Anti-Hero” singer then made a surprise announcement, telling the audience, “My brand-new album comes out April 19. It’s called the Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage.”

Another big Grammy moment came when Jay-Z slammed the recording academy while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, noting how wife Beyoncé has never won Album of the Year despite multiple nominations in the category.

“Obviously, it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music and its opinion based. But you know, some things, you know, I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year,” Jay said as the camera cut to Bey.

So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won album of the year. It doesn’t work,” he continued.

“Some of you are going to go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category. All right. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, that was it, no. When I get nervous, I tell the truth,” the music mogul said with a laugh.