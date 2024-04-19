He’s a Tayvis fan! Sports analyst and podcast host Pat McAfee is firmly on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s side, and he dropped a note in support of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end amid the release of Taylor’s anthology double album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“I’m so happy for @tkelce,” Pat, 36, wrote on X on Friday, April 19. “That had to be insanely dope to listen to the first time,” he continued, referring to Taylor’s new album that dropped at midnight. “YINZ ARE DOING GREAT,” Pat – who is a close pal of Travis’ – concluded his message.

Of course, Swfities – old and new – have been soaking in The Tortured Poets Department since its highly anticipated release. In classic Taylor fashion, the songstress dropped a 2 a.m. edition of the disk, revealing that TTPD was actually a two-album drop, providing listeners 31 new tracks to digest and dissect.

Travis, 34, has yet to publicly react to Taylor’s new collection of work, but he has and continues to sing her praises as a musician and artist.

“It’s definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure,” Travis told Entertainment Tonight about Taylor, 34, shortly before TTPD dropped. “She’s so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It’s been fun to hear her take on it.”

And if her songwriting and influence wasn’t enough to impress the football star, Travis revealed just how in awe he is of Taylor’s ability to sell out enormous stadiums worldwide as part of her ongoing Eras tour.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” Travis said. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing up.”

As for Pat, he’s gotten a front row seat to the Tayvis relationship, as Travis is a staple on his podcast, “The Pat McAfee Show.” While the pod is geared towards all things sports, that hasn’t stopped the two from talking about Travis’ relationship with Taylor. During a January appearance, Travis cleared up the couple’s dating timeline, revealing to Pat that they were able to get to know one another in private before Taylor made her famous appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.

“We had known each other close to a month up to that point,” Travis told Pat. “It wasn’t just an out of the blue, ‘Hey, come to the game.’”

He continued, making every Swiftie’s heart melt, “It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it? And then hopefully everyone realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that as much as the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it. And sure enough, I love it when Taylor comes to support me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing than just a wonderful year, man.”