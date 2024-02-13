The Kelce brothers know how to celebrate! Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes said teammate Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, made the parties after the 2024 Super Bowl a blast.

“I saw Jason, and he was the life of the party, man,” Patrick, 28, said on Good Morning America on Tuesday, February 13. He was referring to viral footage of Jason, 36, dancing with a red and white wrestling mask on his face at a Super Bowl LVIII afterparty in Las Vegas following the Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11.

“Those Kelce brothers, man, they’re the life of the party wherever they go,” the quarterback added.

Patrick said the celebrations with his teammates were “good,” especially because they were in Las Vegas.

“Winning the Super Bowl in Vegas, we knew it was going to be a long night,” he concluded.

Patrick, Jason and Travis, 34, celebrated the Chiefs’ win at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, where DJ Marshmello played an electric set that included some Taylor Swift hits. The NFL stars were joined by Taylor, 34, and Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes. Along with the viral clip of Jason, video footage of Taylor and Travis singing to each other and dancing together circulated around social media. They were seen jamming out to her songs “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me,” with Travis joining the DJs in the booth at one point to serenade the crowd.

Taylor shared her own party footage from that night, taking to TikTok on Monday, February 12, with a video from inside the nightclub. The clip showed Travis sticking his tongue out at the camera before the pop star turned to her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, who tagged along to the celebration.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” the “Lavender Haze” songstress captioned the TikTok. Her video also included the message, “It’s a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said.”

The wild night of partying came after an extremely close game between the Chiefs and the 49ers. The Kansas City team trailed behind their opponent for most of the night, which led to stressful moments — including another viral incident where Travis was seen yelling at coach Andy Reid and seemingly shoving him.

The moment created controversy, as some viewers thought Travis should have been suspended for his actions. However, Andy reassured fans that there was no bad blood between him and Travis, telling reporters that the tight end simply “caught me off balance.”

“The part I love is that he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win,” the coach later said in a press conference. “It’s not a selfish thing, that’s not what it is, and I understand that. So as much as he bumps into me, I get after him and we understand that.”

Travis also commented on the incident, telling ESPN, “Man, I’m gonna keep it between us. I was just telling him how much I love him.”