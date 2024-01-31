Patrick Mahomes saw all of the chatter about his “dad bod” online and weighed in on the viral video that sparked the conversation.

“Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, wrote on X, along with the hashtag #DadBodSzn. The message was in reference to a clip from the Tuesday, January 30, episode of CW’s Inside the NFL, which featured the Chiefs debriefing in the locker room after their AFC Championship win two days prior.

The scene showed coach Andy Reid congratulating the team on their victory. “In case you didn’t know, we’re going to the Super Bowl!” he said. “Hey! Yeah, that’s right. And we’re not finished. We’ve still got one more. But in the meantime, we’re enjoying this son of a gun right here.”

Cameras then panned to Patrick, who was shirtless as he hyped up his teammates. “Great job today!” he told the men. “Like I’ve been saying, we ain’t done yet!”

Social media quickly became flooded with comments about Patrick’s body, but it appears he’s been able to take the situation in stride. In a second post on X, he added, “Like i got kids!!!!” and tagged the official accounts for the NFL, Inside the NFL and Kansas City Chiefs. Both of his messages included several crying laughing emojis.

The Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the Sunday, January 28, football game, which earned them a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11. Patrick has been the team’s starting quarterback since 2018 and has had an impressive playoff run in his professional career. This will be the team’s fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years. They won the big game in 2020 and 2023.

Throughout his time in the NFL, the Texas native has had the support of his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Patrick and Brittany, 28, are high school sweethearts and have been together since they were teenagers. They got engaged in September 2020 and tied the knot in March 2022. Amid Patrick’s football success, he and his wife also welcomed two children. Their daughter, Sterling, was born in February 2021, followed by a son, Patrick “Bronze” III, in November 2022.

Since having kids, Patrick said he has a “much better understanding” of how to be “present” in his career. “When my kids grow up, I wanted them to see that dad wasn’t just gone to be gone,” he said in a 2023 interview. He also admitted that his life would not be possible without his wife. “If I didn’t have Brittany,” the athlete shared, “I wouldn’t be in the position I am in now.”