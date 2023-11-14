Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has confirmed the longstanding rumor that he has worn the exact same pair of red underwear for every game he’s played throughout his 100 plus game NFL career.

The two-time Super Bowl champion, 28, made the revelation during a Monday, November 13, appearance on ESPN’s ManningCast for Monday Night Football.

“First, my wife Brittany got them for me. So, I’m not throwing y’all down, but I have to wear them,” Patrick told hosts Peyton and Eli Manning.

“At the same time, I threw them on that first season, we had a pretty good season that season,” he continued, referring to his 2017 rookie year with the Chiefs.

As for the state of his undies, Patrick explained, “I only wear ’em for game day, though,” adding, “they’re not too worn down” or “nasty.”

The NFL superstar continued, “I clean ’em. I wash ’em. Every once in a while, at least,” though he shared, “I mean, if we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash ’em, you know? I’ve gotta just keep it rolling.”

“As long as I’m winning football games, I’ll keep the superstition going,” the future Hall of Famer said of wearing his red underwear on game day.

Former Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne was the first to tell the world about Patrick’s unusual undies habit during ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter‘s eponymous podcast in February.

“He has a baseball background, so he has to have a certain thing each and every day. He comes in, he does his work. His notes are written out a certain way. Same pair of underwear, which probably not a lot of people know, on game day. He’s been wearing it since I’ve been part of it,” Chad, 38, revealed.

The athlete went into great detail, stating, “They’re red. I’m not sure if they’re Hanes or if they’re Lululemon, but it’s one or two of those brands, and ever since he comes in the locker room — boom, it’s right there. I’ll be stretching, and like I said, you just glimpse up, and you’re like, ‘Damn, kid’s wearing them again,'” adding the undies are “a good-luck charm, for sure.”

The undergarment has definitely brought luck Patrick’s way. He led the Chiefs to Super Bowl wins in 2020 and 2023, as well as a trip to the big game in 2021, although the team lost to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pat’s clothing superstition has also made him a very rich man. He signed a 10-year, $450 million contract with the Chiefs in 2020, then negotiated a restructured contract in September that will pay him $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026.

In addition to the money he makes from playing football, the Texas native also has a lucrative career as a product spokesman, and the latest item he has lent his name to is Kim Kardashian‘s Skims loungewear.

Pat, along with wife Brittany, 28, and their two children, daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 11 months, posed in matching red and black plaid pajamas for a holiday campaign which debuted on November 9.