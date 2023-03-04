Running errands! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax Jolie-Pitt was spotted on a rare outing during a grocery run in Los Feliz, California.

The 19-year-old was seen keeping a low profile at a local market on Friday, March 3, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. For the brief grocery trip, Pax donned a red hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball cap, black pants and pair of white Vans. It seemed that the young star had a lot to bring home, as the photos revealed several shopping bags sitting in his cart as he walked over to his car across the parking lot.

Just three days prior, Pax was seen on another solo outing walking his adorable pup in Los Angeles, keeping things casual by wearing black sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt. He also remained incognito by pairing his look with a black hat and stylish sunglasses.

Fans of the young adult know he’s a devoted dog parent, as Pax has previously been seen on multiple occasions walking his furry friend. In September 2022, he visited a local pet store with his famous mother, 47, seemingly to pick up some necessities for his dog.

Apart from Pax, Angie also shares children Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox and twins Knox and Vivienne with her ex-husband, 59.

The Jolie-Pitt kids have been navigating their lifestyle under the spotlight, as their ultra-famous parents hold successful careers in Hollywood. For Pax’s part, he has forged a path in the film industry and in the arts.

Pax has been building his portfolio in the movie business, just like his parents. In August 2022, Angie revealed that she had worked on a film titled Without Blood with Pax and her other son Maddox, 21.

“We work well together,” the Salt actress told People at the time, referring to her sons’ work ethic in the assistant director’s department. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family.”

Not only that, but Pax also worked on the set of Angelina’s 2017 film, First They Killed My Father, and the proud mama told the outlet that Pax “worked hard” on the production.

It should come as no surprise to fans that the young adult is creating a name for himself in the entertainment world. A source previously told In Touch that Pax has always been the “cool kid” out of his siblings, pointing out that he “loves music and has great fashion sense too.”