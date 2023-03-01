The cutest duo! Pax Jolie-Pitt walked his adorable dog during a rare outing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 28.

The 19-year-old son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie looked stylish in black sweats and a layered grey sweatshirt, per photos from his outing. He completed his causal look with a black hat and trendy round sunglasses. It seemed to be a relaxing day out for Pax as he listened to his earbuds while his furry friend followed closely behind.

It’s no secret that Pax is a proud dog dad. He was previously photographed running errands with his famous mama, 47, in September, which included a stop by the pet store.

In addition to Pax, Angelina and Brad, 59, are also parents to Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. The A-listers split in 2016 after two years of marriage.

As the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars’ kids grow up, they are all finding their own paths. Pax has been exploring more creative endeavors, as Angelina revealed that she worked on a film titled Without Blood with Pax and Maddox, 21.

“We work well together,” the Eternals actress told People at the time about her eldest sons working in the assistant director’s department. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family.”

Pax also contributed on the set of Angie’s 2017 movie, First They Killed My Father, with the California native gushing that he “worked hard.”

The Maleficent actress adopted Pax from Vietnam in 2007 when he was 3 years old.

“You can imagine what courage it takes to be in all new surroundings, with new people and a new language. He is very strong,” Angelina told People at the time. “It will take him a while to realize he has a family and that his new life is permanent and that it won’t keep changing.”

The By the Sea star said she had no plans to resume work and was going to “stay at home” during Pax’s adjustment, adding, “I have four children now, and caring for them is the most important thing for me at the moment. I am very happy to be their mother.”

Angelina has spoked extensively about adoption and the “gift” her children have brought to her life.

“All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours,” she told Vogue India in 2020. “When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full. For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them. It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds.”