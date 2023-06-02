Yikes! Pete Davidson was blasted by fans for buying a dog instead of adopting one with his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

On Thursday, June 1, it was reported that the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, and his Bupkis costar, 27, were seen purchasing a new furry friend from CitiPups in New York City. The pet store shared a video via its Instagram Stories earlier that day of the couple standing at the counter, finalizing the details of their newest family member.

While it was a happy moment for Pete and Chase, multiple social media users didn’t agree with their decision to buy their new cava-poo instead of adopting one.

“ADOPT DON’T SHOP BRO,” one Instagram commenter wrote under a photo of the duo in the pet store. “Buying a dog? Disgusting,” another weighed in. “[Pete Davidson], you missed being a good person in this part,” a third wrote, adding, “#adoptdontshop. Rescue dogs will bring a lot more love and support than you will ever imagine.”

Lauren Menowitiz/Shutterstock

Despite the slew of negative comments Pete received, other fans chimed in to defend him.

“Let them live their lives and do what they want,” a fan commented, whereas another added, “I wish people would mind their own business. I’ve adopted rescues, and I’ve bought puppies. Who cares?”

Though Pete hasn’t responded to the online criticism, his recent purchase of his and Chase’s dog comes less than one month after he mourned the loss of his late pup, Henry. On May 5, the comedian shared a heartfelt tribute to his adorable dog via pal and Bupkis writer Dave Sirus’ Instagram account.

“Hey guys. I know today is the Bupkis premiere day, but I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry,” Pete wrote alongside a carousel of pictures of the precious puppy. “Yesterday, we lost a key member of the Davidson family. Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast. My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic, and he saved our lives. Not sure I’d even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever. He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere. When I was working at SNL, my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen.”

The King of Staten Island actor continued, “I don’t ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I’m far too scared, but I didn’t mind watching with Henry. He was truly the best. My mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever. We love you, Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters. Pete.”