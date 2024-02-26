There was a Pitch Perfect reunion a the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards afterparty and it was aca-awesome!

“Anna Kendrick was spotted near the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey bar chatting it up with Ben Platt and Andrew Scott also joined in the conversation,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style of the Sunday, February 25, event. “They were talking for most of the event and having a great time.”

The actors spent the night mingling and enjoying delicious drinks. Of course, they hydrated with Fiji Water, the official water of the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

“Later in the night Anna was spotted barefoot!” the eyewitness continues. “She took off her heels and set them on the table while she continued to chat with friends. She kept her heels off for a while!”

The Twilight actress, 38, arrived at the award show in a vibrant salmon-pink floral gown before presenting an award inside the venue. The dress features a low neckline and off-the-shoulder straps. The garment hugged Anna’s torso and loosened up into a pleated skirt.

Ben, 30, attended the Film Independent Spirit Awards alongside fiancé Noah Galvin and walked the red carpet hand-in-hand. The couple, who got engaged in November 2022, wore matching jumpsuits. Ben donned a dark-wash denim outfit and wore a white button-up T-shirt underneath the ensemble. Noah’s outfit was almost identical – instead, his jumpsuit was a classic jean blue and flowers were stitched into the top of the look.

Anna and Ben became coworkers while they worked on Pitch Perfect in 2012, and reunited for the second film of the franchise two years later. However, Ben (and Skylar Astin) didn’t rejoin the cast and the Treblemakers for Pitch Perfect 3 – but that didn’t mean his friendship with Anna came to an end.

In September 2019, the Trolls star and Brittany Snow attended Ben’s concert at Radio City Music Hall. Anna shared photos via Instagram of the show and shared her first interaction with Ben and gushed over how far he’s come in his music career.

“Our baby is a superstar. I didn’t even make it through the first song without WEEPING. 2011,Table read for the first Pitch Perfect. After we finish, I make a dumb joke about how if there were a bunch of sequels (little did I know) there would be that one character that stayed on even when the rest of the cast wasn’t doing them anymore. I said, ‘Well the *character* would be Benji … but Ben is never gonna do it because that kid is gonna be a f–king superstar,’” she captioned the post. “ At this point, I hadn’t even heard him sing yet. And now, Ben is just fulfilling his destiny as the person who is too talented, too hard working, too joyful, too full of light to not become one of the most exciting and true artists on the damn planet. I’m so proud to know him and happy to have spent such a magical night watching him OWN Radio City Music Hall.”