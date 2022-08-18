She’s getting close! Pregnant Kelly Osbourne looks like she’s ready to give birth soon, as she shared a rare Instagram Stories selfie showing her very prominent baby bump on August 17. It was the first time she had shown a snapshot of her beautiful bump since announcing to the world on May 12 that she is expecting her first child, whom she will share with Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson.

On that date, Kelly shared an Instagram photo showing a sonogram of her growing baby, along with another wider shot of her gazing at the photo while lying stomach down on a backyard lounger next to her pool. Unfortunately, her body position and baggy blue shirt hid how far along she was.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why … I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” Kelly wrote in the caption. She didn’t mention who the baby’s father was or when she was due.

Kelly and Sid went Instagram official with their romance in January. The following month on Valentine’s Day, Kelly gushed about finding her “soulmate” in an Instagram post.

Next to a photo of the couple kissing, the former Fashion Police panelist wrote, “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Sid returned the feelings, reposting Kelly’s photo and writing, “There are not enough colors to display the palette of love I have for you in my heart. Happy Valentine’s Day my love XoXo.” But that was the end of the pair’s romance via social media.

Though Kelly has not confirmed that Sid is the father, he shared a close-up shot from Kelly’s ultrasound to his Instagram page on the day of her pregnancy announcement with a caption featuring pink hearts and a mom, dad and child family emoji.

Kelly has only posted once on Instagram since her big baby news. She celebrated one year of sobriety on May 27, writing, “What a difference a year can make! If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma, I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!”

