He was back. Sort of. Following the Diana Legacy Awards — a ceremony recognizing young humanitarians who inspire positive change just as his late mother, Princess Diana, did — Prince Harry appeared via video call at London’s Science Museum to congratulate the 2024 winners on March 14. “It’s a privilege to have [his] support,” Dr. Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, told The Times in Britain. “Particularly, as we mark our 25th anniversary year.”

In the future, however, the Montecito, California-based Duke of Sussex will more easily be able to tip his hat to honorees in person. “He’s planning to move his family back to England,” a source reveals of “homesick” Harry, 39, who shares children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, with wife Meghan Markle, 42. “When he told Meghan, she was beyond shocked. She can’t believe he’s even considering it!”

As Life & Style previously reported, Harry has reconnected with estranged brother Prince William, 41, and dad King Charles III, 75, amid the latter’s cancer battle — as well as sister-in-law Princess Kate’s slow recovery from a mysterious abdominal surgery — and he’s eager to be by his royal relatives’ side during this trying time. “He wants to help out,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Harry apologized to William for all the drama he’s caused, and ever since then, they’ve been in contact a lot more. William has even been encouraging Harry to come back home, too.”

Hitting a Roadblock

On March 31, 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stepped down as working members of the royal family. During the ensuing years, the couple repeatedly attacked his family in interviews, their own Netflix docuseries and his tell-all, Spare, throwing out accusations of racism, bullying and more.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that Harry’s proclamation about returning to his home country has caused tension. “Meghan refused to leave California,” says the source. “Harry accused her of having no compassion, and it led to one of the biggest fights they’ve ever had. The situation has been super stressful.”

But Harry’s mind seems set. “Though he would never really leave Meghan and the kids behind, he did threaten he would go to England without her,” notes the source. “He feels helpless living so far away as his family is struggling. He can’t stand by and do nothing.”