Rachel “Raquel” Leviss went M.I.A. during the initial aftermath of her betrayal of Ariana Madix when she had an affair with Tom Sandoval, but now the Vanderpump Rules alum is reflecting on the first time she and the restauranter were sexually involved. It all started after James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, spotted the pair together at the Abbey in West Hollywood, and Tom and Rachel decided to take the party to his and Ariana’s shared home.

“We go in the back, and the sliding door isn’t unlocked, so he was like, ‘Well, we’ve got the fire pit here,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, the fire pit’s cool, we can just keep talking,’” Rachel, 29, said during the debut of her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast on Sunday, January 7. “We got the fire pit going, we’re chatting, and then he goes, ‘You know what the best thing about this pool is? That it’s heated.’”

The former SUR hostess noted that Ariana, 38, was sleeping upstairs at the time of the encounter.

“I took my jeans off, and I had this corset top on, so I left that on, and I was in my underwear, and I went in his pool and it was heated,” she detailed, adding, “And then he looked at me a certain way and then he grabbed me, spun me and kissed me and I was like surprised but like happy.”

Rachel admitted that the kiss was “so bad” and “embarrassing” and she and Tom, 40, “knew” what they did was “wrong.”

“Right after Tom kissed me, he like sat on the stair of the pool and he was like, hands on his face, his mind must have been running a million miles a minute, contemplating what to do.” she continued.

Rachel and Tom’s affair, which has since been deemed Scandoval by Bravo fans, changed reality TV forever after. Life & Style confirmed the TomTom co-owner’s split from Ariana on March 3, 2023, after a source close to the Dancing With the Stars alum said, “The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel.”

Fans watched the cast reunite later that month during the explosive Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion where Tom and Rachel were publicly chastised by their costars and fans. The rest of the drama will unfold during the upcoming season that airs on January 30.

Courtesy of Peacock/YouTube

Although the Something About Her co-owner and Tom had a less than amicable split, they still live under the same roof in the home they purchased for $2 million in 2019. However, their living situation has been a “nightmare” for the future Broadway star.

“Ariana hates the thought of Tom and Raquel hooking up in various rooms,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in May 2023. “The house had great memories, she loved living there, but he and Raquel ruined that for her.”

Ten months after their split, Ariana sued Tom to have the property “partitioned by sale,” according to reports obtained by Us Weekly. The legal action is still active.