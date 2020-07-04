Lindsey Metselaar of the popular ‘We Met At Acme’ podcast and Instagram partnered with NET10 Wireless® to share some useful advice on navigating today’s new virtual dating scene.



L&S: What are the benefits of virtual dating?

LM: One key benefit of the virtual dating is cutting back on expenses that would usually come along with traditional dating. There are a ton of less expensive ways to replicate standard dating such as enjoying a home-cooked meal together virtually or making a cocktail at home.

If you're looking for other ways to cut back on costs during this time, consider switching to a no-contract wireless provider. It's a smart way to save each money while seeing what's out there.

L&S: Is there such a thing as liking someone too soon when dating virtually?

LM: Not at all – and this goes for virtual dating and traditional dating! You deserve to feel how you want so do not be afraid of it. However, be sure to keep your expectations realistic for when you finally get to meet in person for the first time.

L&S: How can I improve my video-chat dates?

LM: My number one rule is making sure the lighting is good! Lighting is key to setting the scene for your virtual date. Also, consider ditching the computer and use your smartphone. With your smartphone, you’re not locked to one location – you have the flexibility to change your scenery to keep the conversation interesting.

A strong connection is also key – you wouldn't want a lack of a connection to hinder the outcome of your date.

L&S: If you’ve only been talking to someone for a month and they want to introduce you to their family via video chat. Is that normal or is it too soon?

LM: With the current landscape, it is perfectly normal. Especially if you are living with your family, it’s nice to show the other person a glimpse into your reality. A simple introduction and brief conversation will go far.

L&S: The person looks significantly different on video-chat than in their dating app or social media pics. How do you handle this?

A: I feel like this happens all the time. People are going to use their best photos on dating profiles and social channels. Don’t be surprised by this – if you’re still attracted to them and still vibe that’s all the matters.

L&S: How can I keep my virtual dates fresh and fun?

A: Get creative and switch things up! Reach out to people you wouldn't normally talk to or sign up for a virtual activity that offers the opportunity to meet new people. Although you can't surprise your date with handpicked flowers to make a positive impression, there are a ton of ways to make a creative statement virtually. From coordinating a food delivery to their place to swapping photos of your pets to playing games or watching a movie together – a reliable wireless service is a key to keeping things engaging and fun.

