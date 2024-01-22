Reneé Rapp appeared to narrowly avoid a ~messy~ wardrobe malfunction during her Saturday Night Live performance with Megan Thee Stallion. In one slick move, the Mean Girls star prevented her chest from being exposed.

During her performance of “Not My Fault” on the January 20 episode of the comedy sketch show, Reneé, 24, danced around the stage in black cargo pants paired with a matching skimpy bikini top and a cropped jacket. The actress looked close to slipping out of the barely-there swimwear, but she took Megan’s entrance as an opportunity to rectify the situation before a mishap could occur. Reneé swiftly turned away from the audience and appeared to adjust her top before pulling her jacket back into place and continuing with her set.

Reneé’s slick problem-solving happened so quickly that many fans didn’t even notice. Instead, they could only talk about how iconic the performance was. Original Regina George actress Rachel McAdams made a surprise appearance to introduce the Sex Lives of College Girls alum before she took to the stage, which sent viewers into a frenzy online.

“I’m sorry but renee rap being able to get rachel mcadams AND megan thee stallion to support her in her first snl appearance?? MOTHER STATUS SECURED,” one fan wrote on X.

“Rachel McAdams introducing reneé rapp and megan joining her to perform.. oh this snl was for the GIRLS,” another user tweeted.

Earlier in the evening, Reneé slowed things down with a raw and emotional performance of her song “Snow Angel” off her 2023 debut album.

“Reneé snow angel performance on snl is some best live vocal i’ve ever heard,” one fan wrote of her performance.

“Everyone is (rightfully) freaking out over Renee and Meg’s performance but that rendition of Snow Angel???? Absolutely insane,” another person added.

The Broadway actress also poked fun at her rumored “lack of media training” in a lip reading skit alongside the night’s host, Jacob Elordi, and SNL star Bowen Yang. Jacob, 26, and Bowen, 33, played professional lip readers on an Entertainment Tonight segment, while Reneé played their “little lesbian intern.”

“I’ve been going absolutely off in every single interview lately, so now I have to do 40 hours of court ordered media training,” she joked, referencing her viral blunt moments during interviews on her Mean Girls press tour.

While the internet has been buzzing about Reneé’s interview commentary, including one moment where she detailed her crush on Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban, she hasn’t been afraid to poke fun at herself.

“Her lack of media training is outrageous,” Reneé captioned an Instagram carousel on January 17.