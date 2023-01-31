Bringing back some original stars! Bravo’s highly anticipated Real Housewives of New York legacy season is reportedly on the horizon, but there are a lot of rumors swirling about a possible cancellation. Will the show return to the reality TV network? Keep reading for everything to know so far, including cast details, premiere date and more.

What Is the ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Season?

In March 2022, Bravo boss Andy Cohen revealed that the network was working on two Real Housewives of New York franchises. At the time, he told Variety that one show would have a whole new cast of characters — who were introduced to fans at BravoCon in November 2022 — and one featuring former fan-favorite stars.

“You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY,” he shared at the time. “We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

Is the ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Season Canceled?

While rumors started swirling in January 2023 that the highly anticipated RHONY: Legacy season was canceled, Andy was quick to set the record straight.

“Don’t believe everything you read #RHONYLegacy,” the Watch What Happens Live host shared via Twitter following a Page Six report that Bravo had “hit pause” on the show and “lost interest in pursuing the Legacy edition.”

Who Is Starring in the ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Season?

No casting announcements have been made publicly just yet. However, Andy gave fans a major update, revealing that the cast was “close” to being finalized when speaking with Us Weekly in November 2022.

That being said, Bethenny Frankel would not be among the former Housewives returning as she’s not “friends with any of the women anymore” following her RHONY season 11 departure.

“The great thing that I’ve loved about the legacy women is, through the years, they actually do hang out when the cameras aren’t rolling. They are really in touch,” Andy told the publication. “They overlap in each other’s lives. Bethenny now lives in Connecticut and she’s just kind of living her best life in her own universe. So, I’m not sure given how she feels about the show at this point, that it even makes any sense [for her to return].”