'RHONY' Sai De Silva Job: What She Does for a Living

The Real Housewives of New York City star Sai De Silva has been the town’s it girl for years and she still strutting her way to the top! She has followed her passion for fashion over the years, which has now amassed into a ​lucrative brand. Not to mention, the reality star’s career allows her to travel around the world and attend the most elite events.

What Is ‘RHONY’ Star Sai De Silva’s Job?

Sai founded her blog, Scout In the City, in 2014 where she creates lifestyle, parenting, travel and fashion content. From write-ups to vlogs and photoshoots, she does it all and currently holds the position of the company’s creative director. The reality star’s brand is geared for a diverse group of women as she covers things like back-to-school shopping, date night outfits and skincare secrets.

Over the years, Sai’s digital empire has worked with major brands like Zara, Amazon, Apple and Target.

Before launching her international blog, the influencer worked as a social media manager and also founded online retail start-up Required Flare, according to her LinkedIn.

Sai knew she wanted to be in the fashion industry after landing an internship in Alberta Ferretti’s PR department at 24 years old and worked hard to land where she is today.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

“I found myself wanting to be very creative, but I’m not an artist in the traditional sense. I don’t make sculptures or paintings or anything like that, so how could I stand out in this industry? I thought I was going to be some sort of creative director, possibly at a magazine,” she explained to Grazia in 2023. “Blogging was the last thing that I thought I would do. It was a complete accident. It was just something that I did because I liked to write and take photos with my daughter. I was a new mom and starting my blog Scout the City was an outlet for me.”

When Did Sai De Silva Join ‘RHONY?’

The Brooklyn native made her reality TV debut after landing a spot on the Real Housewives of New York City season 14 reboot cast. Sai is joined by costars Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan.

Though she keeps her marriage with husband David Craig ​offline, the retired businessman is featured on the Bravo series.

After being cast on RHONY, Sai shared that she wanted to bring the “humor” of the “old New York [cast]” to her season, while also showing a different side to her.

“I think people sometimes forget that I am originally from Brooklyn, and I do have another edge to me, that people might not see on social media,” she told People in October 2022. “So, standing up for myself is something that I like. I can go toe to toe, but for the most part, I’m always here to spread some positivity and uplift other women.”

What Is ‘RHONY’ Star Sai De Silva’s Net Worth?

Sai’s constant success has resulted in an estimated net worth of $1 to $1.5 million, according to multiple reports.