Ubah Hassan is more than just the breathtaking model on The Real Housewives of New York City reboot cast. She is a successful entrepreneur who has shared her successes and struggles while running a company on the show. Ubah has been adamant about running her business without investors, leading fans to wonder if she has a hefty net worth to fall back on.

What Is RHONY’s Ubah Hassan’s Net Worth?

The Bravo star’s net worth is an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million, according to multiple reports.

How Does RHONY’s Ubah Hassan’s Make Money?

The Somali native fled her home country during her childhood years and relocated to Canada, where she was discovered as a model at 17 years old. Her career really took off when she signed to New York’s Click Model Management and has since worked for high-end luxury brands.

Ubah landed the cover of Red Magazine’s upcoming September 2023 cover, after she was initially supposed to be featured on the July issue.

“Fast forward to June – the story hits the shelves, but guess what? I don’t have the cover. Baffled, I rang up [Ubah’s booker] for some answers. She was equally puzzled, given the cover promise. My frustration transformed into determination as I ask her to find out what happened,” she explained, continuing, “In the midst of our chat about other work stuff, a light bulb flashed – the girl on the cover was younger and probably needed that boost more than me.”

Gavin Bond/Bravo

“I’m incredibly blessed. From top photographers to designers and soon, will be on TV, I’ve had the best.”

Ubah’s modeling career even led her to cross paths with RHONY’s own Kelly Bensimon.

RHONY’s Ubah Hassan Owns a Business

The reality star lived by a strict diet during her modeling career, which gave her the hot idea to launch her hot sauce company, Ubah Hot. After launching the saucy product in June 2021, the company reached instant success and has become some A-list celebrity’s go-to condiment.

Ubah brought her hot sauce on a cast trip and costars Brynn Whitfield, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Erin Lichy tried it for themselves – to which they gave the stamp of approval.

“Being an entrepreneur is the complete opposite of my day job. I had to do it all, every little thing, and sometimes I had to jump through hoops to make things happen,” she captioned a December 2021 video inside the Ubah Hot lab. “It was truly exhausting as I wanted everything to execute perfectly, and that, I’ve learned, is just not how things work in the real world you need plenty of help from your village.”

RHONY’s Ubah Hassan Is a Philanthropist

She may live a fast-paced life in the city, but Ubah makes sure to give back to those who need it most.

In May 2023, Ubah worked a telethon in efforts to raise money for All Hands and Hearts. The volunteer-powered nonprofit “addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by disasters,” according to its website.