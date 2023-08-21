What Is Jenna Lyons' Net Worth? How ‘RHONY’ Designer Makes Money

Jenna Lyons is a fashion mogul who has styled with A-list celebrities, worked at the most prestigious events, saved a dying company and brought it to success. Now, fans have seen her lavish lifestyle after she joined The Real Housewives of New York City cast, and ​she even shocked her costars by wearing “half a million dollars’ worth of diamond jewelry” during a cast trip. It’s apparent Jenna lives a lavish life, and her net worth proves it.

What is RHONY’s Jenna Lyons’ Net Worth?

As of 2023, Jenna is worth an estimated $5 million, according to multiple reports.

How Does RHONY’s Jenna Lyons Make Money?

The Big Apple retail queen dedicated almost ​30 years to her skyrocketing career at J. Crew. She got hired at the retail company in 1990 at 21 years old and climbed her way up the corporate ladder by holding multiple positions. Jenna was promoted to executive creative director and president of J. Crew in 2010 and ran the company until her 2017 departure.

“I think that I could have probably exited two to three years earlier, and it might have been better. The business was struggling at the time. There’s this thing that happens when you are in a company you are charged with, and feel responsible for the team,” she explained in a December 2020 interview. “When that is the case, and things get bad, you don’t want to go. But then, of course, when things are really great, you don’t want to go, either. How do you find the right time? It is really hard. And I’d been there for so long that I feel like I’d got to the point where I was no longer as effective as I’d wanted to be.”

Jenna’s fashionable eye has made her a prominent helping hand for the Met Gala and has even styled Beyoncé, but former First Lady Michelle Obama really validated her talents.

“We were just thrilled and honored when she came out on The Tonight Show and said she was wearing J. Crew. This was on the heels of Sarah Palin and the headlines about her ​$150,000 wardrobe,” Jenna recalled, adding, “And Michelle Obama says, ‘Well, I got this at J. Crew, online.’ That was a huge win for us, and a deep point of pride.”

Does RHONY’s Jenna Lyons Own Property?

The Bravo star lives in a $6 million eclectic and maximalist loft in SoHo, New York. Fans were able to see her stunning home during the RHONY season 14 reboot premiere, where her castmates, especially Brynn Whitfield, gushed over Jenna’s extravagant wardrobe.