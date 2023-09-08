RHONY's Brynn Whitfield Slams 'Escort' and 'Sugar Baby' Rumors

The Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield pulled out the receipts to her Instagram Stories after she slammed a fan account for reposting rumors claiming she is an “escort” and “sugar baby.”

“Anyone else wanna get blocked today? I don’t use social media to show me sitting on Zoom calls and making 50-page long business decks. Don’t confuse yourself,” the reality star via Instagram Stories on Friday, September 8.

In addition to the statement, Brynn, 33, shared an alleged screenshot of a DM exchange between her and the said fan account.

“My CV is 5 pages long and my career is more decorated than most. There were countless days I was working so much I couldn’t even film at the time. I can’t help if the edit chooses to not include that,” the message read, before continuing the clap back in a series of messages.

“When you’re at the point I am in my career, you get to do this amazing thing consulting. Which is what I do now for two skincare brands. You’re super gross. And now you’re blocked.”

Brynn then shared a screenshot of an email seemingly to Bravo production where she advocated for her career to be highlighted like her RHONY costars Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy and Jessel Taank.

Brynn Whitfield/ Instagram

The PR guru explained that she “flagged” her “career being omitted time and time again,” yet her final edit showed her out-of-office life as a ​single gal in the Big Apple.

Brynn wasn’t quite yet done setting the record straight on her lavish life and addressed claims that she deemed herself as “rich.”

“I’ve worked super hard and have made a modest life for myself,” she wrote before referencing two past interviews that back up her argument. “It’s not rocket science you guys: Work in corporate America + No KIDS + no HUBAND = money for yourself.”

Fans met the Midwest native during the RHONY season 14 reboot, where she was introduced as one of the single women on the cast. That being said, Brynn’s ex Gideon Lang-Laddie was introduced during an August episode, who is one of her three ex-fiancés.

“Gideon and I were together a total of five years,” she told the cameras in a confessional. “When Gideon proposed, we were actually broken up … and I was seeing someone else … The worst thing you’ll ever have to do is call your boyfriend and tell him that you’re engaged to someone else.”