The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank in a longtime veteran in the public relations field and owns her own company. As a result, she’s built up an impressive net worth over the years.

What Is Jessel Taank’s Net Worth?

The England native has a net worth of $1 million according to multiple outlets, although some have estimated it could be as high as $5 million.

How Does Jessel Taank Make Money?

Jessel currently runs a boutique public relations agency called The Know, which according to her website, “specializes in consulting newly formed brands.” She launched the company in July 2022.

The reality star gushed about her business in an August 27, 2023 interview with Variety. “It’s going great. After having the twins. I worked so hard to get my career up and running. And then you have kids, and it was, do I continue to work 12 hours a day and not be present for them, or do I take a step back and be more present, and be a mother and do it on my own terms?” Jessel explained.

“I want to take a step back and help the female entrepreneur or designer who doesn’t necessarily have the means to pay for a big agency. And based on that, I’ve built this network of people who can come to me with launches to help their profiles,” the Kings College of London grad added.

Jessel’s previous jobs were just as high powered. She is the former vice president of fashion and beauty at the public relations firm BCW Global. Prior to that, she spent three years from 2016 through 2019 working as the ​director of public relations for Westfield, a global company which owns and operates shopping malls in the U.S. and U.K. In her bio, Jessel describes how she “led the strategic direction of ​33 commercial retail properties and led partnerships with the likes of KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, Nordstrom, Business of Fashion and Eataly,” noting that she “shaped the pathways of growth for several iconic brands in the industry.

Is Jessel Taank Married?

Jessel married businessman Pavit Randhawa, in a 2016 destination wedding in Riviera Maya, Mexico. He proposed after three years of dating while they were apart for most of the time due to pursuing their career goals.

“We were long distance for a significant period of time, as Pavit was accepted into the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business while I was working in New York with Michael Kors,” Jessel told Vogue in 2016, adding, “The distance was brutal, but we managed to see each other every other week, either in New York or for fun little weekend getaways.”

Pavit’s hard work paid off, as he has an estimated net worth of $5 million according to multiple outlets. He’s an “experienced management consultant, investment banker, project leader, and adviser to senior executives with a background spanning strategy, operations, financial analysis, and M&A,” according to his LinkedIn. The couple has twin sons, Kai and Rio.