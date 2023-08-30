Who Is RHONY's Jessel Taank's Husband Pavit Randhawa?

Jessel Taank and husband Pavit Randhawa were given a hard time after the Real Housewives of New York City star admitted to their nonexistent sex life during her debut season. Though Jessel’s costars questioned if there was trouble in their marriage, Pavit has proven to be the most supportive husband and has since won over the hearts of fans.

When Did ‘RHONY’ Star Jessel Taank Meet Her Husband?

The London native met Pavit through mutual friends when she moved to N.Y.C., though he was attending the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business at the time. After managing to visit each other every other week, Pavit moved to the Big Apple and became roommates with Jessel strictly as friends. Their relationship turned romantic after the reality star asked him for dinner and they got married in October 2014.

Jessel and Pavit’s Mexico wedding was a four-day affair as they held two ceremonies to respect their respective Hindu and Sikh religions.

“The Sikh ceremony, which took place at 10:00 a.m. in the hotel’s gazebo, was definitely more traditional, and since my head needed to be covered, I went for a little more volume with my hair and a bold red lip to offset the red gown,” she recalled to Vogue two years after the nuptials. “The Hindu ceremony was held at sunset and called for a more subtle look, and I had envisioned lots of flowers in my hair and draped from my wrist. I think this added a very romantic touch to the overall look. Finally, for the reception, I went all-out with a dramatic eye and a Beyoncé-inspired half-up hairdo.”

Do RHONY’s Jessel Taank and Pavit Randhawa Have Kids?

Fans met Jessel shortly after she entered motherhood. The Know founder gave birth to twin sons, Kai and Rio, in May 2021 and her fertility journey has been a focal point of her RHONY season 14 storyline.

Jessel Taank/ Instagram

Jessel’s precious babies were conceived via IVF, and she revealed to her costars that she had kept that information hidden from her family.

“Indian culture, like, if you can’t have children, it’s such a taboo,” she told cast members before opening up to her mother later in the season. “I just wanted to keep it to myself.”

However, Pivat encouraged his wife to be open with her mother about her IVF journey to help ease the anxiety around the topic.

“I think sharing IVF is very important for Jessel’s sanity, to talk about things with someone, but also from the worrying perspective of her mother,” Pavit said on the show. “I don’t want her mom finding out through someone else.”

That being said, Jessel was also honest about her postpartum journey, which included a nonexistent sex life since she conceived her boys.

“I think it’s very easy for people to turn the narrative and be like, ‘Oh my God, like he’s X, Y and Z,” Jessel told ​Us Weekly in August 2023 before revealing they have since been intimate. “But no one wants to see the positives. Why can’t you celebrate a man for standing by his family and standing by his wife in those moments? And that’s exactly what happened.”

What Is Pavit Randhawa’s Job?

Pavit has an extensive resume as an “experienced management consultant, investment banker, project leader, and adviser to senior executives with a background spanning strategy, operations, financial analysis, and M&A,” according to his LinkedIn.

The Househusband was the assistant vice president of JP Morgan Chase in 2010 and is currently the president of Phone Daddy.

Pavit humorously has declared himself the president of the Street Food Association of New York City, founding member of the Fried Chicken Committee and chief tasting officer of N.Y.C. Sandwich Society. All of the organizations are completely made up, but that doesn’t take away that he is a total foodie.

The reality star hubby makes frequent appearances on RHONY and even joined Jessel during an August 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.