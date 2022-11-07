Rita Ora’s Best Braless Looks Will Leave Your Jaw on the Floor: Red Carpet Photos

Always stunning! British singer-songwriter Rita Ora first made a name for herself in the music industry when she was featured on DJ Fresh’s single, “Hot Right Now,” in February 2012. In August the same year, she released her first studio album, ORA, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.K.

Rita’s second full-length studio album, Phoenix, was released in November 2018 and features tracks like “Anywhere,” “Summer Love,” “Lonely Together” and “For You (50 Shades Freed),” which was also featured on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack – which shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering Rita appeared in all three of the Fifty Shades movies as Mia Grey, the adopted sister of Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan).

While speaking to Marie Claire in February 2018 about the trilogy, the “Only Want You” singer opened up about what it was like to shoot a “sexy” movie. “I think it’s a figure of speech. There’s a lot of opinions of this movie, but of course it’s done so well. And I think that there is ‘proof in the pudding.’ I guess people really like it and I just am very happy to be a part of it,” she said of the film franchise, later revealing what the least sexy part of filming was.

“I think it was the hours. They were definitely pretty long,” she continued. “I think that has a toll on anybody. There were really long days.”

In addition to having a supporting role in Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, the songstress has appeared in a handful of other TV and film productions, including Southpaw opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Rachel McAdams, 90210, Empire, Top of the Pops and Twist. She also lent her voice to the animated series, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Night, in which she voices the character of Wandering Blade. It was also announced in February 2022 that Rita was cast in the Disney+ Beauty and the Beast prequel, Deadline reported.

In August 2021, Rita and filmmaker Taika Waititi made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Suicide Squad premiere in Los Angeles and have been inseparable since. The pair often gush about each other on social media – like when Taika said he was “super proud” of Rita for nabbing the Beauty and the Beast gig – and were even rumored to have secretly tied the knot in August 2022.

Given Rita’s extensive history in the music biz and entertainment industry, it shouldn’t come as a shock that she’s a natural on the red carpet, sporting everything from chic evening wear to sexy outfits that show off her curves. Keep scrolling to see Rita Ora’s best braless looks from over the years!