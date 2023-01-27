Proud wifey! Singer Rita Ora confirmed that she is married to husband Taika Waititi and even released a song titled “You Only Love Me” in honor of her recent nuptials. Rita opened up about her wedding in January 2023, after keeping her marriage private for five months.

Keep reading to get to know Rita’s husband and get details about their secret wedding!

Who Is Taika Waititi?

The New Zealand native is a successful writer, director, actor and comedian. Taika is popularly known for writing and directing the Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder and directed Thor: Ragnarok, where he also starred in his role as Korg.

The comedian also acted in the 2021 film Free Guy, alongside the film’s star Ryan Reynolds.

His resume is quite impressive and widely favored, and his talents even earned him some major accolades. Taika won an Acadamy Award in 2020 for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, where he wrote, directed and starred in the film! Talk about a triple threat.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Fans initially questioned why he cast himself as the lead portraying Adolf Hitler and he later explained that a major celebrity would be a “distraction” to the movie.

“If it was a big celebrity playing Hitler, I think that would’ve taken away from the heart of the story about the kids,” Taika told Radio Times in February 2020. “All the posters would’ve just been ‘Will Smith as Hitler!’ and it would’ve been a distraction.”

What is Taika Waititi’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, Taika has an estimated net worth of $13 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

When Did Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Start Dating?

Rita and the Wellington Paranormal creator first sparked dating rumors after The Sun reported they were dating in March 2021.

Almost one year later, Taika confirmed he and the “Let You Love Me” artist were in fact dating during that time.

“First photo the night we met four years ago. We’ve been mates ever since. Then a year ago we decided to ‘complicate’ things but it just got easier. Happy Valentines Day to my bestie @ritaora,” Taika gushed via Instagram in February 2022.

Three months later, photos circulated of the pair letting loose and looking cozy with actress Tessa Thompson, leading fans to speculate if they were a throuple.

Rita responded to the rumors, deeming the claims as “ridiculous” in a January 2023 interview with GQ.

“It’s like trying to explain something that didn’t happen means you’re feeding into nothing,” she said. “Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve had a lot of drinks and everyone’s your best friend? And then the next day you’re like, ‘I was talking to this person in the smoking area for four hours and I’ve got no idea who they are?’ Literally – that [photo] was just a bunch of friends having a good time. [Taika and Tessa] had a crazy schedule and everyone was letting loose. I love that. Each to their own.”

When Did Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Get Married?

The beautiful couple wed in a private wedding ceremony in London in August 2022, The Sun reported at the time. However, the pair didn’t go public with their marriage until January 2023 during an appearance on the Heart Breakfast Radio Show.

“I am officially off the market people. I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself,” she said.

Rita went on to explain that the music video to her single “You Only Love Me” played with what her wedding would have looked like if she and Taika didn’t keep it a secret. Nonetheless, the London native claimed her actual wedding was “perfect.”

She explained, “It was exactly, exactly how I wanted. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes. It was nice and sweet… Sorry, it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”