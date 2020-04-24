Best dad alert! Rob Kardashian put aside his issues with the camera to make a rare appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in honor of daughter Dream Kardashian‘s third birthday. The 33-year-old threw his sweet little girl a Trolls-themed party, attended by the entire Kar-Jenner family, on the April 23 episode.

“I am so proud of Rob and what a cute party he gave for Dream,” mom Kris Jenner gushed over her son as a father during the episode. “He wanted it to be so special. From the cake to the bubble guy, it was just so cute.”

Aunt Kim Kardashian also posted a few photos from the family get-together back in November, highlighting that the birthday girl spent time with cousins Psalm and Chicago West and Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson.

The Good American founder’s baby girl and Rob’s tiny tot are seriously close pals, so we’re glad she was part of the festivities for the big day. “They talk their baby talk to each other, Dream says more, of course, and touch each other’s little faces,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively of Dream and True’s connection in mid-April. “Khloé and Rob just love their special bond.”

Plus, it’s no surprise to hear how proud Rob’s mama was of his party planning. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that Blac Chyna‘s ex relies a lot on the 64-year-old when it comes to taking care of Dreamy.

“In terms of Dream, they try to do the best they can,” the source explained about Rob and Chyna’s parenting in November 2019. “Both of them have her best interest in mind. Rob may not be the most responsible human, but between him and Kris, they make sure Dream has the best of everything. He takes great care of her and has all the help he needs with nannies and music classes and all the fun stuff. He loves her so much.”

Considering Rob has struggled with being on camera due to insecurities surrounding weight and depression, we’re really proud he was able to put all that aside to celebrate his only child. Daddy of the year for sure!