The time has come for former Jersey Shore couple Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to reunite on the hit MTV show. Ahead of their encounter, Ronnie opened up about his feelings and explained that he intended to “rebuild [his] relationships” with his former roommates.

“Me and Sammi, we don’t have to be friends, but we’ve known each other for so long, there’s gonna be that instant feeling of something,” Ronnie, 38, said in the trailer of the ​Thursday, April 11, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation per Entertainment Tonight. “Whether it’s bad or good, I don’t know. I’m just gonna see what happens.”

Sammi, 37, who officially split from Ronnie in 2014, didn’t hide her feelings leading up to Ronnie’s arrival. Naturally, she had a conversation with costars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick before revealing that the situation made her feel uneasy.

“I honestly never thought I’d be back, yet alone be on vacation with my ex, so of course I’m gonna be on edge,” the Sweetheart Styles founder told the cameras in a confessional. “It was hard for me to come back in the first place, so I hope they can see where I’m coming from.”

Fans watched Sammi and Ronnie’s tumultuous relationship blow up on the Jersey Shore, in Miami and Italy. They didn’t end their on-again, off-again relationship on the best terms – which played a big part in Sammi’s decision not to re-join her castmates during the inaugural season in 2018. Fans seemingly gave up all hopes of seeing Sammi on their television screens again and were utterly shocked when she announced her return to the show in March 2023.

Four months after dropping the major news, she explained that she didn’t initially return because she “wasn’t in a good place” at the time.

“I was in a bad relationship. I was going through a lot. I didn’t want to put myself in another toxic environment again,” she said during a July 2023 appearance on The View. “I feel like I’m in all good aspects of my life. I’m ready to come back. I missed everybody. It had nothing to do with the cast. It just felt like now was the right time to come back to everybody. It had to be the right time. … I did the show originally when I was 22. Being on a TV show is a lot. It’s very hard to go from a normal life to being on a TV show.”

Sammi and Ronnie moved on to other serious relationships after calling it quits. In 2021, Sammi revealed she was single after she and ex-fiancé Christian Biscardi called off their engagement after four years together. She’s now engaged to fiancé Justin May.

As for Ronnie’s love life, he introduced fans to ex-girlfriend Jen Harley during her appearances on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The pair share daughter Ariana Sky, who was born in April 2018. Ronnie almost made it down the aisle after he proposed to ex-fiancé Saffire Matos before their last split in July 2022.